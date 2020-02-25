Where to find beignets around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Beignets are fried dough covered in powdered sugar and can cure even the most insatiable carb cravings.
New Orleans eatery Cafe Du Monde is arguably the most famous restaurant serving up the sweet treats but did you know you can also find beignets around San Antonio?
You can find a beignet at:
- Nola Brunch & Beignets - 111 Kings Court
- The Beignet Stand - Pearl Farmer’s Market
- Boerne Grill - 141 S. Main Street in Boerne
- The Lost Cajun - 226 W. Bitters Road
In case the name has you confused - beignet is pronounced “ben-yay.”
