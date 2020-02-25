Where to find beignets around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Beignets are fried dough covered in powdered sugar and can cure even the most insatiable carb cravings.

New Orleans eatery Cafe Du Monde is arguably the most famous restaurant serving up the sweet treats but did you know you can also find beignets around San Antonio?

You can find a beignet at:

Nola Brunch & Beignets - 111 Kings Court

The Beignet Stand - Pearl Farmer’s Market

Boerne Grill - 141 S. Main Street in Boerne

The Lost Cajun - 226 W. Bitters Road

In case the name has you confused - beignet is pronounced “ben-yay.”

