Alpacas pick winner of this Sunday’s big football game

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all seen animals predict winners of sports matchups, but have you ever seen alpacas prognosticate?

Two alpacas, Waylon and Lefty of Texas Party Animals, stopped by Historic Market Square to make big game weekend history with their prediction of who will win this Sunday’s game in a classic, winner-eat-all matchup.

So which alpaca picked the winner? You’ll have to watch the video above to find out!

To book Texas Party Animals for parties, weddings and more, visit their website. You can also follow them on Instagram.