Recipe: Mardi Gras king cake scones

SAN ANTONIO – Want to make a king cake without the hassle? King cake scones are the new “big easy.”

Watch the video above and try these king cake scones by Alexis Clark, New Orleans native and owner of Galadriel’s Goods.

The self-taught baker served over a decade in the Air Force and took time after her husband was deployed to focus on comfort food and her three children. Now she has a thriving baking business in San Antonio.

To order from Galadriel’s Goods, send her an email at galadrielsgoods@gmail.com. You can also follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is Tuesday, Feb. 16.