Inclusive park to reopen just in time for spring break

Looking for some fun, safe spring break plans?

Morgan’s Wonderland is looking forward to opening on Friday, March 5 for its 12th season.

While the start of 2021 may look a little different than years past, Morgan’s Wonderland remains committed to providing a safe, clean, and beautiful environment, free of physical and economic barriers that all individuals – regardless of age, special needs or disability – can enjoy.

As the world’s first theme park of its kind, Ultra-Accessible Morgan’s Wonderland has always been committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff.

In accordance with CDC, state and local government guidelines, the park has modified policies and procedures around the park.

“We look forward to a fun and joyful year where we can make memories together and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said a representative for Morgan’s Wonderland.

Safety precautions

To limit person-to-person interaction and to assist with park capacity, Morgan’s Wonderland is requiring tickets to be purchased online prior to your visit.

Feel free to bring your own water bottle for your visit. Currently, water fountains will be closed. However, bottle refill stations are open for your convenience.

Masks are required for all guests ages 3 years and older. The group asks that you reference CDC mask guidelines for recommendations on approved masks.

Guests who fail to respect our safety guidelines will be asked to leave and consider returning when these measures are no longer in place. If you feel you are unable to comply with the established guidelines, please consider visiting the park when these guidelines are no longer necessary.

Please bring your laughter, joy, and smiles! To learn more, click or tap here.