Can your plants recover from this month’s winter storm?

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us here in South Texas are staring at our plants wondering if they can be saved after last week’s winter blast that brought inches of snow and freezing temperatures.

Matt and Jennie Horvath with Wimberley Gardens have some tips for you:

1. Give them time to recover because “they are still stressed”

2. Chances are potted plants, left outside may not recover because “their roots are more exposed”

3. Try feeding your plants liquid seaweed

4. Keep an eye on the two week forecast before you start your spring planting

Wimberley Gardens is a center with outdoor and indoors plants. Starting in March, they will launch their gardening classes. Fortunately, the family-owned business didn’t lose much in the storm because they moved “everything inside.” Click here for more on Wimberley Gardens.