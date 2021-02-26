Live from the Southside: Weekend vibes at family + pet-friendly hangout

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a family-friendly spot with snacks and drinks that have that puro San Antonio flavor? Look no further than Brooster’s Backyard and Icehouse.

Watch the video above to see Fiona and Mike team up with Live from the Southside to give this spot a “shot.”

Brooster’s Backyard and Icehouse has something fun going on every day, from 2 Step Tuesdays to Karaoke Wednesdays, and there’s free popcorn every day. You can keep up with all the icehouse’s offerings on its Facebook page.

Brooster’s keeps its spirits close to the chest. It’s only one of a few places that serves them, so what goes into each shot is a bit of a mystery. But with plenty of chamoy and Chinese candies, they’re certainly worth a try.

Stay tuned for more of our monthly Live from the Southside featured businesses on SA Live.