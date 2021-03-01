As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 1, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., National Peanut Butter Day, Burger Week, three-ingredient recipes, making play dough and more.

It’s San Antonio Burger Week and today, we’re featuring the “torito bunz” by Bunz Handcrafted Burgers.

Meanwhile, Fiona is getting some style pointers on how to upgrade your look without breaking the bank with style expert Yesenia De Avila.

Plus, a San Antonio mom teaches us how to make our own play dough. Here’s where you can order kits.

Jen is trying out some tasty three-ingredient recipes with the folks from Fischer & Wieser, a vegan family reunion with Rooted Vegan Cuisine, a spring break spot to go Texas Trippin’ and where you can pick up water this week if you need it.

It’s also National Peanut Butter Day! What’s the strangest combination you’ve ever eaten with peanut butter? Share your comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

