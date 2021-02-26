Texas Trippin’ at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort

BOERNE – Located in the Boerne, Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort is nestled in the Texas hill country, complete with a golf course, hiking trails and two pools.

“Tapatio Springs is gonna be just that authentic experience. It feels like you’re a world away from everything but still very close to everything you want to do,” Jonathan Falloon of Tapatio Springs said.

With less than 150 rooms, Tapatio Springs is considered a boutique resort.

“We also have several fire pits spread out throughout the resort, so one of the favorite evenings for the adults is wine and maybe a glass of scotch sitting around a fire pit, if it’s more structured around the kiddos, of course s’mores are always a big favorite,” Falloon said.

From golfing to lounging by one of the two pools to taking a hike, there’s plenty to enjoy while taking in nature.

“Our 11 guest rooms are actually spaced out into 10 different buildings, allowing some additional comfort measures to take comfort in,” Falloon said.

For dining, La Cascada Table & Bar offers an array of menu items, including burgers, pizza, shrimp and grits, brisket nachos, tacos and more.

“We do live music with a lot of our local favorites and of course special guests from time to time,” Falloon said.

If you’re looking to relax more with a massage, facial or spa treatment, the PurSol Salt Cave Spa has you covered.

“We’re actually the first salt cave spa to open up in the state of Texas,” Manager of PureSol Spa Nicole Farbaniec said. “The salt cave is a room with over 20 tons of salt inside and what that salt does is it release over 30 micro-elements into the air as well as negative ions, so it’s great for the whole body health.”

The resort also supports the troops through their Troops First partnership. They offer discounted rates for military and first responders, plus for anyone who donates to Troops First.

If you’re planning a trip for Spring Break, they will be offering outdoor movies, fun activities that include “stretching with a sloth,” plenty of golf on the 18-hole golf course and live music, afterall, the resort is owned by the king of country, George Strait.

Click here to schedule your stay.