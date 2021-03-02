Healthier Monte Cristo: Secret way to make this comfort food better for you

SAN ANTONIO – Love Monte Cristo sandwiches but don’t want all the added fat from frying? Becky Medellin, of Scratch Kitchen, has an easy trick to help make this comfort food a little more calorie-conscious: grill it.

What you’ll need:

White bread

Sliced turkey

Sliced ham

Sliced Havarti cheese

Dijon mustard

Eggs

Milk

Cinnamon

Sugar

Vanilla

Butter

Raspberry jam or sauce

Directions:

Assemble the sandwich with bread, Dijon mustard, turkey, ham and Havarti cheese. Whip up a French toast batter with eggs, milk, a little cinnamon and sugar. Immerse the sandwich in the French toast batter.

Grill prep a panini press, indoor grill or a griddle with butter. Cook the sandwich with your cooking tool of choice. Flip after a few minutes and grill on the other side.

Serve with homemade raspberry sauce or raspberry jam for dipping.

Healthier Monte Cristo at Scratch Kitchen. (Scratch Kitchen 2021)

You can make your own at home or try Scratch Kitchen’s version. The restaurant’s menus are available here.

