SA Live

Squirrel-approved! We’re ‘nuts’ about this homemade nutty granola

Scratch Kitchen’s recipe is easy to make, healthy to eat, gluten-free

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO – Granola seems like a difficult thing to make, but Scratch Kitchen shows us it’s super easy to make at home, from scratch.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Oats
  • Pecans
  • Almonds
  • Cashews
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Agave
  • Brown sugar
  • You can substitute dried fruit if you don’t eat nuts.

Directions:

Mix the dry ingredients together, using the oats as a base. You can experiment with amounts to your taste, but only use enough agave and brown sugar to make it barely stick together.

Bake your granola mixture at 300°F for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your oven.

Some tips to keep in mind:

1. Use parchment paper when you bake it, or it will stick to the pan.

2. Use raw nuts so you’re not toasting them twice.

3. Don’t over-crowd the pan.

4. For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free oats.

Squirrels love it, too - honest! Watch the video above for a special appearance by a would-be squirrel bandit.

Scratch Kitchen offers curbside, take-out and delivery to certain areas. Check out its website for more information.

About the Authors: