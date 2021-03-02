Squirrel-approved! We’re ‘nuts’ about this homemade nutty granola

SAN ANTONIO – Granola seems like a difficult thing to make, but Scratch Kitchen shows us it’s super easy to make at home, from scratch.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Oats

Pecans

Almonds

Cashews

Pumpkin seeds

Agave

Brown sugar

You can substitute dried fruit if you don’t eat nuts.

Directions:

Mix the dry ingredients together, using the oats as a base. You can experiment with amounts to your taste, but only use enough agave and brown sugar to make it barely stick together.

Bake your granola mixture at 300°F for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your oven.

Some tips to keep in mind:

1. Use parchment paper when you bake it, or it will stick to the pan.

2. Use raw nuts so you’re not toasting them twice.

3. Don’t over-crowd the pan.

4. For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free oats.

Squirrels love it, too - honest! Watch the video above for a special appearance by a would-be squirrel bandit.

Scratch Kitchen offers curbside, take-out and delivery to certain areas. Check out its website for more information.