Squirrel-approved! We’re ‘nuts’ about this homemade nutty granola

SAN ANTONIO – Granola seems like a difficult thing to make, but Scratch Kitchen shows us it’s super easy to make at home, from scratch.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Oats
- Pecans
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Pumpkin seeds
- Agave
- Brown sugar
- You can substitute dried fruit if you don’t eat nuts.
Directions:
Mix the dry ingredients together, using the oats as a base. You can experiment with amounts to your taste, but only use enough agave and brown sugar to make it barely stick together.
Bake your granola mixture at 300°F for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your oven.
Some tips to keep in mind:
1. Use parchment paper when you bake it, or it will stick to the pan.
2. Use raw nuts so you’re not toasting them twice.
3. Don’t over-crowd the pan.
4. For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free oats.
Squirrels love it, too - honest! Watch the video above for a special appearance by a would-be squirrel bandit.
Scratch Kitchen offers curbside, take-out and delivery to certain areas. Check out its website for more information.