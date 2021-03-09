Interested in volunteering? This inclusive nonprofit could use your help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Morgan’s Wonderland is now open for the 2021 season, and needs support from the community by recruiting volunteers to tackle multiple projects and help the group regain its momentum.

“Currently, we’re seeking Morgan’sWonderland volunteers, but in the future, there will be opportunities at Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports complex and soon-to-open Morgan’s Wonderland Camp,” said Brooke Kearney, Chief Mission Officer for the Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation.

Morgan’s Wonderland features more than 25 attractions including wheelchair-accessible rides, playscapes, gardens, an 8-acre catch-and-release fishing lake, an 18,000-square-foot special-events center, 575-seat amphitheater, picnic area and rest areas throughout the park.

“Volunteers are absolutely vital to our long-term success,” said Kearney. “They make up approximately a third of our staffing, and this helps us to continue offering free admission to guests with special needs.”

As the world’s first theme park of its kind, ultra-accessible Morgan’s Wonderland has always been committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff.

In accordance with the CDC, and state and local government guidelines, the park has modified policies and procedures around the park.

“We look forward to a fun and joyful year where we can make memories together and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said a representative for Morgan’s Wonderland.

Safety precautions

To limit person-to-person interaction and to assist with park capacity, Morgan’s Wonderland is requiring tickets to be purchased online prior to your visit.

Feel free to bring your own water bottle. Currently, water fountains will be closed. However, bottle refill stations are open for your convenience.

Masks are required for all guests ages 3 years and older. The group asks that you reference CDC mask guidelines for recommendations on approved masks.

Guests who fail to respect safety guidelines will be asked to leave and consider returning when these measures are no longer in place. If you feel you are unable to comply with the established guidelines, consider visiting the park when these guidelines are no longer necessary.

Please bring your laughter, joy, and smiles! To start a volunteer application, click or tap here.