Dog Haus Biergarten grand opening this weekend in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – A new hot dog spot is opening in San Antonio, offering sustainable meals to everyone, even those with plant-based diets.

Dog Haus Biergarten is set to start serving “the absolute würst” to everyone in San Antonio when it makes its debut at 20907 Stone Oak Pkwy. this Saturday. The new location will Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

To celebrate, the restaurant is giving 20 lucky fans a free hot Dog once a week through the end of 2021! Now through April 4, fans can text “WIN STONE OAK” to (833) 942-1178 to enter the giveaway. The restaurant will pick the winners and send notifications on April 5.

Dog Haus Biergarten will also show support for military veterans by donating 15% of sales from its grand opening weekend to The Veteran Initiative, a nonprofit that helps veterans find gainful employment and honors troops by placing flags on fallen service members’ graves across the country each Memorial Day.

The first Dog Haus location opened in Pasadena, California, in 2010. The hot dog chain is known for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers and hormone- and antibiotic-free fried chicken sandwich served on grilled King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins.

The restaurant chain has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry.

For more information, visit Dog Haus Biergarten Stone Oak’s website or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.