SA Live

New beer trend? Beer float & pairings that will make you MVP during basketball tournament season

Snacks that go with your brew at Alamo Beer Co. in San Antonio

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

sa live
alamo beer
beer pairings
food

SAN ANTONIO – Good beer and good eats! Check out these pairings that get “nothing but net” at Alamo Beer Co.

Have you ever tried a beer float? Could be a new trend! Alamo Beer Company gives Mike a taste. He and Jen tried a few of the San Antonio brewery’s winning beer pairings on Tuesday.

Some of the stand-outs:

  • Pulled pork made with Alamo Beer Company’s Amber Lager
  • Tip from the brewmaster: Don’t use an IPA in your borracho beans. The added hops don’t mesh well with it.

You can visit Alamo Beer Company’s beer garden at 202 Lamar St. in San Antonio.

