New beer trend? Beer float & pairings that will make you MVP during basketball tournament season

SAN ANTONIO – Good beer and good eats! Check out these pairings that get “nothing but net” at Alamo Beer Co.

Have you ever tried a beer float? Could be a new trend! Alamo Beer Company gives Mike a taste. He and Jen tried a few of the San Antonio brewery’s winning beer pairings on Tuesday.

Some of the stand-outs:

Pulled pork made with Alamo Beer Company’s Amber Lager

Tip from the brewmaster: Don’t use an IPA in your borracho beans. The added hops don’t mesh well with it.

You can visit Alamo Beer Company’s beer garden at 202 Lamar St. in San Antonio.