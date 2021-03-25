Tiki-inspired cocktails at Hot Joy = a flaming experience

SAN ANTONIO – In the heart of Southtown, north of downtown San Antonio, you’ll find Hot Joy and once you do, you may add this to your go-to local restaurant list.

The playful menu includes: Spam-fried rice, cheeseburger spring rolls, crab-fat caramel twice-fried chicken wings and an array of ramen bowls.

If you’re thirsty, you’ll also get the perk of enjoying Tiki-inspired cocktails from one of the largest rum bars in Texas.

Bartender Adrian Cardenas is the man behind the cocktail experience. HIs favorite cocktail is the “Pain Killer. ”

“It’s a classic Tiki concept, there’s no other place in the city you can get this (Pain Killer),” Cardenas said.

Cardenas put our Jen Tobias-Struski to the test with the “Joe’s Volcano” punch bowl cocktail. This includes several doses of rum and other liquors (meant to share) and it’s topped off with a flaming spark.

“It’s very classic tiki as well, heavy on the booze,” Cardenas said.

Ad

Happy hour is 4 - 7 p.m., Monday - Friday and reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. - midnight.

The restaurant is also offering a fish fry family meals every Friday leading up to Easter.

Click here to place your order.