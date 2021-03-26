Create custom Easter baskets at SA toy store

SAN ANTONIO – Struggling to find that perfect Easter basket for you child? Learning Express Toys has the Bunny Buffett - an easy way to customize your own Easter basket in just 3 steps, and it can be done all online or in the store.

1. Select your bucket. They have a wide variety of colors to choose from.

2. The most fun part, picking the toys! Either surprise you child with their favorite toys or let them take the mouse and click away. From toy cars, footballs, dinosaurs, candy, fidget toys, games, something gooey, something stretchy, something for literally every child.

3. Spend more than $25 dollars and receive a personalized bucket for free.

Bunny Buffet Learning Express Toys (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you want to make it even easier, Learning Express Toys will fill the bucket for you. Just tell them your child’s interest and they’ll do all the work.

Custom Baskets Learning Express Toys (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Check out Learning Express Toys online to dig deeper into their vast selection of children’s items. They have things to inspire creative kids. Colorful and fun decorations for rooms. Games for families ,and even an Airfort, they call it the furture of fort building.

Decorating Learning Express Toys (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Artsy Learning Express Toys (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Learning Express Toys in located in the Quarry Village at 255 E. Basse Rd., and of course you can shop online.