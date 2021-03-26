photo
SA Live

Thirsty Thursday: Juicy cocktails for spring

3 must-try cocktails to sip on from The Good Kind

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – Tim McDiarmid owner of Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind makes three cocktails you can sip on this spring.

Hibiscus Lime Margarita:

  • tequila
  • triple sec
  • lime juice
  • fresh orange juice
  • Hibiscus simple syrup
  • rimmed with salt, sugar or Tajin

Turmeric Tonic:

  • vodka
  • turmeric juice
  • topped with Topo Chico

Paloma:

  • Vida Mezcal
  • Ancho Reyes
  • lime juice
  • Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

They, also, offer a variety of healthy items at The Good Kind, including gluten-free fish tacos, a fresh market bowl and Asian Cauliflower “Wings.”

Ivy Hall Events is starting a new chef series called Evenings at Ivy. It will be a modern, chic, picnic-style food festival in their spacious garden lounge. It will feature six top chefs from San Antonio and one from Austin on Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured Chefs Include:

  • Chef Tim McDiarmid from Tim The Girl Catering and The Good Kind
  • Chef Alex Paredes from Carnitas Lonja
  • Chef Jaime Gonzalez from Supper at Hotel Emma
  • Chef Luca Della Casa from Silo Elevated Cuisine
  • Chef Cassie Ramsey from Esquire Tavern
  • Chef Jessie “Kirk” Kuykendall from Milpa Food Truck and Catering
  • Chef Sonya Cote from Eden West, Austin, TX

For more information on Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind, click here.

