Thirsty Thursday: Juicy cocktails for spring

SAN ANTONIO – Tim McDiarmid owner of Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind makes three cocktails you can sip on this spring.

Hibiscus Lime Margarita:

tequila

triple sec

lime juice

fresh orange juice

Hibiscus simple syrup

rimmed with salt, sugar or Tajin

Turmeric Tonic:

vodka

turmeric juice

topped with Topo Chico

Paloma:

Vida Mezcal

Ancho Reyes

lime juice

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

They, also, offer a variety of healthy items at The Good Kind, including gluten-free fish tacos, a fresh market bowl and Asian Cauliflower “Wings.”

Ivy Hall Events is starting a new chef series called Evenings at Ivy. It will be a modern, chic, picnic-style food festival in their spacious garden lounge. It will feature six top chefs from San Antonio and one from Austin on Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured Chefs Include:

Chef Tim McDiarmid from Tim The Girl Catering and The Good Kind



Chef Alex Paredes from Carnitas Lonja



Chef Jaime Gonzalez from Supper at Hotel Emma



Chef Luca Della Casa from Silo Elevated Cuisine



Chef Cassie Ramsey from Esquire Tavern



Chef Jessie “Kirk” Kuykendall from Milpa Food Truck and Catering



Chef Sonya Cote from Eden West, Austin, TX



For more information on Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind, click here.