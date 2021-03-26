Thirsty Thursday: Juicy cocktails for spring

SAN ANTONIO – Tim McDiarmid owner of Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind makes three cocktails you can sip on this spring.
Hibiscus Lime Margarita:
- tequila
- triple sec
- lime juice
- fresh orange juice
- Hibiscus simple syrup
- rimmed with salt, sugar or Tajin
Turmeric Tonic:
- vodka
- turmeric juice
- topped with Topo Chico
Paloma:
- Vida Mezcal
- Ancho Reyes
- lime juice
- Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
They, also, offer a variety of healthy items at The Good Kind, including gluten-free fish tacos, a fresh market bowl and Asian Cauliflower “Wings.”
Ivy Hall Events is starting a new chef series called Evenings at Ivy. It will be a modern, chic, picnic-style food festival in their spacious garden lounge. It will feature six top chefs from San Antonio and one from Austin on Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Featured Chefs Include:
- Chef Tim McDiarmid from Tim The Girl Catering and The Good Kind
- Chef Alex Paredes from Carnitas Lonja
- Chef Jaime Gonzalez from Supper at Hotel Emma
- Chef Luca Della Casa from Silo Elevated Cuisine
- Chef Cassie Ramsey from Esquire Tavern
- Chef Jessie “Kirk” Kuykendall from Milpa Food Truck and Catering
- Chef Sonya Cote from Eden West, Austin, TX
For more information on Tim the Girl Catering, Ivy Hall Events and The Good Kind, click here.