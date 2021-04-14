Unmotivated to get fit? Men’s group explains myths, facts about low testosterone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you need more sleep? Do you need more energy? Are you having memory loss?

You’re not alone. Plenty of men ages 35 and older are struggling and resigning to the thought that, perhaps it’s just part of getting older, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Professionals with the Male Medical Group have provided some common myths and facts about low testosterone.

Myth: Low testosterone only affects middle-aged men and older.

Fact: More than 23 million men of all ages have some form of erectile dysfunction.

Myth: The primary cause of Low-T is age.

Fact: After age 30, men start to lose 2% to 3% of their testosterone.

Myth: Having low testosterone means you’ve lost your manhood.

Fact: Low-T symptoms produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self-esteem and confidence.

According to the Male Medical Group, one in every five men older than 60 suffers from low testosterone.

Many men are reluctant to speak with their doctors about testosterone concerns. That’s why the men’s group aims to help make the conversation easier for its patients.

Are you experiencing signs of low testosterone? If you are interested in meeting with a professional, the group offers the latest treatments for its patients who are also looking to improve their image and regain their self-confidence, including services in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and hair restoration.

“The guys that are coming in here are feeling a lot more energized,” said Manuel Chapa, patient treatment counselor with Male Medical Group. “It’s starting to look a lot better. They’re happier. They come in here with a smile on their face, so happy to see us. They’re really happy with the results are getting, especially the guys that are dieting and hitting the gym, the body fat taking off a lot faster.”

