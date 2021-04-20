Local state hospital to host on-site job fair Thursday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have a positive attitude and an interest in health care?

You can help provide meaningful care to some of the people who need it most.

In preparation for opening a new hospital unit in late spring, the San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) is hosting an on-campus in-person job fair Thursday to fill more than 250 vacant positions immediately.

There are openings for nurses, housekeeping staffers, psychiatric nursing assistants, psychologists, food service workers and maintenance staff members.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22 at 6711 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Located in South San Antonio, the hospital provides in-patient psychiatric care for Texans in a variety of environments to include forensic, geriatric and residential units. A new 40-bed adult psychiatric unit will open in late spring in addition to a new 300-bed psychiatric hospital opening in 2024.

Priority hiring is focused on the nursing staff. For psychiatric nursing assistants, no experience is needed. You can qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus with training provided by the hospital.

Ad

Additionally, registered nurses will receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

The group offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, paid training, health and dental insurance, and paid vacation and sick leave.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. To apply for these open positions, click or tap here.