SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 3, 2021

Mother’s Day DIY gift ideas, sparkly accessories, unique planting, teacher gifts, brunch pairings + more

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!
Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! (Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, handmade gifts for teachers, DIY ideas for Mother’s Day, perfect brunch pairings, French lavender cookies and more.

The countdown to Mother’s Day has begun! We have craft ideas for Mom with lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Want to make something delicious for Mom? Try baking French lavender cookies with Kamut flour by The Food Nanny, Lizi Heaps! Check out the recipe here.

It’s also the week to show teachers you care! Kimberly Rairdan, with Alamo Craft Company, joins us to share a few simple gifts you can make for the teachers in your life.

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Who was your favorite teacher and why? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Who was your favorite teacher and why? #teacherappreciationweek

Posted by SA Live on Monday, May 3, 2021

Back to Mother’s Day, moms will love these accessories from lifestyle expert Talia Berkstein:

1. Ana Carolina Valencia Jewelry

