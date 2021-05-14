As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 14, 2021

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) celebrates after Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in San Antonio. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Each was an NBA champion, an MVP, an Olympic gold medalist, annual locks for All-Star and All-Defensive teams. And now, the ultimate honor comes their way: On Saturday night, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Connecticut, they all officially become members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., celebrating Tim Duncan’s enshrinement, San Antonio barbecue, a Texas Eats preview from the best burger joint in town and more.

Tim Duncan, Number 21 himself, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow and WE 👏🏽 ARE 👏🏽 HERE 👏🏽 FOR 👏🏽 IT 👏🏽 Jen’s live at the AT&T Center, at the Tim Duncan Hall of Fame Photo Walk. You can visit today from 2 to 7 p.m. Details here.

Show us your love for Tim Duncan! Share pics and memories on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT. Be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments and deals, too!

Ad

Show us your love for Tim Duncan! 🖤#21 Share pics and memories in the comments and look for them today from 1-2 p.m. on... Posted by SA Live on Friday, May 14, 2021

Looking for some great barbecue? We’re going to try Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse! It doesn’t just have an adorable name - it’s firing up tasty Texas barbecue. There’s even a menu for your furry friends. Check out our adoptable taste-tester at Lucky Spot Dog Rescue.

Need to get your closet sorted out? Sort It Out will, well...sort it out! Check out their closet makeover today on the show.

Plus, how to score a weekend freebie at NOVO Acai Bowls, and don’t miss The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio’s performance of “Swan Lake” next week!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.