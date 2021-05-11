Spurs announce fan experience, activities for Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame enshrinement

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) celebrates after Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in San Antonio. As NBA training camps prepare to open, every team is trying to mimic the San Antonio Spurs after they steamrolled the Miami Heat for their fifth title. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans will get to celebrate Tim Duncan’s enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with a full week of activities and experiences leading to Saturday’s ceremony.

Former teammate and Hall of Famer David Robinson will present Duncan for his induction in Connecticut. However, Spurs fans can show their support for Duncan in San Antonio this week while he is honored among his peers.

Fans can take part in the Tim Duncan Hall of Fame Photo Walk at the AT&T Center in the days leading up to the event. This experience gives fans a chance to honor Duncan and view various pieces of related art, memorabilia and all five Spurs championship trophies.

Visitors will walk through numerous photo opportunities with some of Duncan’s biggest accomplishments throughout his Hall of Fame career, including the team’s five championship trophies and his three NBA Finals MVP trophies, which will be on display publicly for the first time ever.

Below is the schedule for the photo walk at the AT&T Center:

Wednesday, May 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Season Ticket Members only night

Thursday, May 13, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., General public

Friday, May 14, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., General public

Donations for the San Antonio Food Bank are encouraged for entry and will be accepted at the door. Click here to see the Food Bank’s 12 most needed foods list or consider making a financial contribution.

The Spurs Fan Shop and the Spurs Eats Food Truck will be on site and open for fans. The food truck will have limited hours Friday, May 14 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. This experience and photo opportunities will not be available on game day, Saturday, May 15.

Fans can also check out an innovative augmented reality experience that will give fans the ability step inside “Tim Duncan’s Trophy Room” through the Official Spurs Mobile App.

The Tim Duncan Augmented Reality Experience responds to each step the user takes allowing them to explore the awards and trophies Duncan has earned throughout his Hall of Fame career. It also features videos recapping each of Duncan’s championship seasons.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the celebration by submitting personal stories, moments and messages on social media using the hashtag #TDHoF.

Duncan helped lead the Spurs to five championships and the NBA Playoffs in each of his 19 seasons with the team after being selected by San Antonio with the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. Duncan was named to 15 All-NBA Teams, 15 All-Defensive Teams and 15 NBA All-Star Games.

Duncan, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is one of two players in NBA history to record at least 26,000 points, 15,000 rebounds and 3,000 blocks in his career. He is the only player in league history to reach 1,000 career wins with one team.