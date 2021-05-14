Solving a stinky problem: Natural options for deodorant

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s face it - we all sweat. The summer heat will be here in no time and you might want to consider more natural deodorants. Traditional deodorants are designed to block your sweat glands and the whole purposes of sweating is to release toxins from your body.

Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique has 5 popular brands her customers have been raving about.

Milk + Honey: FRESH. This gentle, aluminum-free, baking soda-free deodorant was designed to nourish sensitive skin while keeping you feeling (and smelling) fresh all day.

Native Deodorant: Alumin free, effective odor protection, vegan & cruelty free. Plus, free shipping and returns on US orders, and they come in a variety of scents for men and women.

Type: A Deodorant - No aluminum, parabins, or toxins. Sweat-activated for long-lasting odor protection. Free returns and never tested on animals. The more you sweat, the harder it works.

Megababe: Made with a blend of natural ingredients, features aluminum-free formula to help prevent odor-causing bacteria from forming on the skin. Formulated without baking soda. Their stick is alcohol-free, paraben-free and goes on smooth & clear.

Certain Dri: This one does have aluminum, but less than most major brands. It claims to be the strongest protection available without a prescription. If excessive sweating is a problem for you, you may want to check it out.