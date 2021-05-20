Celebrity Chat: Andy Garcia talks about his role in ABC show, “Rebel”

SAN ANTONIO – Andy Garcia is known for his roles in “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” among other films, and this year he’s taking on the role in his first-ever TV series, “Rebel.”

“Rebel” is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. Actor Katey Sagal stars alongside Andy Garcia in this series.

“We have chemistry together because she’s my main partner on the show,” Garcia said about Sagal.

Just this week, ABC released that the series will not continue after one season. You can still watch the last 8 episodes now and th series will likely be available for streaming.