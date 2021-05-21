Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

San Antonio ‘empowerist’ helps others channel self-love

Violeta Burja, of H.E.A.L. Holistic Studio, uses sessions to help find blockages

SAN ANTONIO – Self-care is one of the most important things to do to stay healthy. Mind, body and soul are what Violeta Burja focuses on when trying to heal clients.

Burja is an empowerist that works at H.E.A.L. Holistic Studio.

She emphasizes that emotional pain can be more harmful than physical pain and that is why it is important for people to continue with self care practices.

She is getting recognized for her work with the community and was even featured in SA Monthly Magazine. She is all about sharing her love.

Check out H.E.A.L. Holistic Studio website to learn more about her work.

