Savvy Giving By Design + Make-A-Wish give cancer patient a room makeover

5-year-old Arianna Campos gets a princess-themed room upgrade

Jennifer Struski
, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Jeffery J. Saldana, Director

Savvy Giving By Design + Make-A-Wish give cancer patient a room makeover | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – One special little girl gets a room makeover after battling cancer, and it’s all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Savvy Giving By Design.

Arianna Campos was diagnosed with leukemia 4 years ago. Now she’s 5 years old and she’s celebrating life in her brand new princess-themed room.

Jen Tobias-Struski was there for the big reveal. Watch the video above to see this heartwarming story.

Check out the Twin Sisters Interiors link to Savvy Giving By Design for more stories like this one.

