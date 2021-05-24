Savvy Giving By Design + Make-A-Wish give cancer patient a room makeover

SAN ANTONIO – One special little girl gets a room makeover after battling cancer, and it’s all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Savvy Giving By Design.

Arianna Campos was diagnosed with leukemia 4 years ago. Now she’s 5 years old and she’s celebrating life in her brand new princess-themed room.

Jen Tobias-Struski was there for the big reveal. Watch the video above to see this heartwarming story.

