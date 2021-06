5 ways to be abs-olutely ready for summer | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Ab workouts don’t have to be complicated. Check out these five easy ab workouts you can do at home to get that summer body ready.

Alison Galvan with EnergyX Fitness demonstrates with a medicine ball mountain climbers, Russian twists, sit-ups, slams across the body and ball slams.

EnergyX Fitness provides in-person and virtual classes that you can book on their website now.

Check out the video to get a workout in and check out EnergyX Fitness’s Instagram for more fitness ideas.