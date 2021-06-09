Partly Cloudy icon
92º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals with 4 legs

Meet miniature zebu, watusi, alligator snapping turtle from Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

Jeffery J. Saldana, Director

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: 
sa live
,
Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo
,
animals
,
New Braunfels
,
wild wednesday
Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals with 4 legs | SA Live | KSAT 12
Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals with 4 legs | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo brought three different animals to Market Square to celebrate Wild Wednesday: a miniature zebu, a watusi and an alligator snapping turtle.

Here are some fun facts about them:

  • The miniature zebu is originally from the jungles of South Asia.
  • The watusi’s horns can measure up to 71 centimeters.
  • Male alligator snapping turtles typically weigh up to 155 to 175 pounds.

Check out the video above to see these cool animals in action, and check out Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: