Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals with 4 legs

SAN ANTONIO – Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo brought three different animals to Market Square to celebrate Wild Wednesday: a miniature zebu, a watusi and an alligator snapping turtle.

Here are some fun facts about them:

The miniature zebu is originally from the jungles of South Asia.

The watusi’s horns can measure up to 71 centimeters.

Male alligator snapping turtles typically weigh up to 155 to 175 pounds.

Check out the video above to see these cool animals in action, and check out Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s website for more information.