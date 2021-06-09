Wild Wednesday: 3 exotic animals with 4 legs

SAN ANTONIO – Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo brought three different animals to Market Square to celebrate Wild Wednesday: a miniature zebu, a watusi and an alligator snapping turtle.
Here are some fun facts about them:
- The miniature zebu is originally from the jungles of South Asia.
- The watusi’s horns can measure up to 71 centimeters.
- Male alligator snapping turtles typically weigh up to 155 to 175 pounds.
Check out the video above to see these cool animals in action, and check out Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s website for more information.