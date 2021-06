Get crafty with DYI Father's Day presents that Dad will love | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Any idea what to get your dad on Father’s Day? Well, worry no more because Adeina Anderson has some perfect DIY Father’s Day gift ideas - and you can make them yourself on a budget.

Kids will be so excited to give their dads these gifts, but they will have even more fun making them. From a DIY dad bowl to a homemade barbecue rub, Anderson’s ideas will not disappoint.

Check out Anderson’s website for more lifestyle and craft ideas.