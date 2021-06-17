Health group to open 3 new senior event centers offering free services

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the many side effects of the pandemic was the fact that seniors were not able to socialize and exercise.

To keep seniors healthy and socializing, Gonzaba Medical Group is opening up its event centers once again to the senior community.

“Most recently, we acquired a 30,000-square-foot space on the corner of Bandera and Hillcrest to meet our growth needs and to better serve our community,” said Francisco Gonzaba, director of business operations for Gonzaba Medical Group. “And with that, we are opening an additional event center. Right now, we have three, and we’ll be opening our fourth estate later this year.”

The medical group offers grocery giveaways for seniors, Zumba classes, yoga, art classes, free technology training, coordinated care, in-house specialty care and in-house imaging services.

“We pride ourselves on treating the mind, body and spirit of our patients,” Gonzaba said. “And with our urban centers, we’re able to do that.”

For those who may be looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving the San Antonio community with premier senior care for 60 years.

To keep up to date with Gonzaba events, follow their Facebook page at @GonzabaMedical.