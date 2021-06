SAN ANTONIO – Chicken-on-a-stick is a Fiesta staple. But what happens when you combine it with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Magic, that’s what!

¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare is putting a new twist on the classic chicken-on-a-stick. Watch the video above to feast your eyes.

You can find their food at Bar America and Amor Eterno. For more information on ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare, click here.

Viva Fiesta, and don’t skimp on the pickled jalapeño!