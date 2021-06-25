As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, fiesta treats, products for pride month, dance performances for a fiesta fundraiser, summer steaks, fitness program for women and more.

Fiesta was different this year, but at least we still had it! Which Fiesta event did you miss the most?

Which Fiesta event did you miss the most? Was it Oyster Bake, the Battle Of Flowers Parade? The Flambeau Parade? Etc? Let us know below! pic.twitter.com/S6g9SLaidb — SA Live | ABC KSAT (@SALiveKSAT) June 25, 2021

Fiesta is known for many things like medals, music, dancing, parades, but especially the food. Sebastian’s Snack Shack shares Fiesta treats like funnel cake, elote loco and hot cheeto pickles.

June is Pride Month and there are several local businesses celebrating with new products. Plantyful Sweets is doing assorted pride treats that will benefit Thrive Youth Center. Cosmicones is making rainbow shaved ice and purchases benefit The Trevor Project. Ice Ice Baby is doing rainbow snow cones, as well, but they are making them available all year long. Sweet T’s Treats does rainbow flag rice crispy treats at the Huebner Oaks Farmers Market on Saturday and at the Alamo Ranch Farmers Market on Sunday. Panifico Bake Shop has lots of rainbow treats for Pride Month and a new rainbow roll, this year. Hops and Hounds is a dog-friendly restaurant that is doing a rainbow margarita flight. Pride Bigger Than Texas is happening Saturday, June 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last but not least, Porta Rossa Bar is having a Selena Tribute Drag Show.

Danzavida De Dan Antonio Dance Company show Mike and Fiona a new dance and talk about a Fiesta fundraiser happening Saturday, June 26.

Davila’s BBQ is helping us cook up some summer steaks for this weekend by giving us professional grilling tips.

Delta Life Fitness helps SA Live get fit this Friday, and they share details about their fitness program for women.

Texas Eats takes us inside Pinkerton’s Barbecue for a bite out of a Fiesta smoked hog.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.