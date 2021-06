San Antonio snack shop that you didn't know you needed | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for Sebastian’s Snack Shack and a step-by-step tutorial on how they make their popular dish, funnel cake with a twist.

This snack shack is perfect for a summer treat for the whole family. They have more than just funnel cakes, though. Also on the menu, Hot Cheeto fried pickles, elote loco, milkshakes and more.

Check out the video above to see delicious items they sell at Sebastian’s Snack Shack and check out their Facebook page for more info.