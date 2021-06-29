See what’s new for 2021 when it comes to inclusive, ultra-accessible aquatic fun

Cool off at Morgan's Inspiration Island this summer! | SA Live | KSAT 12

Get ready to experience a summer adventure like no other: To launch a summer of fully inclusive and ultra-accessible aquatic fun, Morgan’s Inspiration Island is now open at Morgan’s Wonderland.

New for 2021 are two colorful waterslides at the Harvey’s Hideaway splash pad.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island is the park that TIME Magazine deemed one of the Top 100 places to visit in the world, according to Morgan’s Wonderland.

There are seven accessible changing rooms with adult-sized changing tables. Two of these rooms are equipped with Hoyer lifts for transferring purposes.

The park offers four changing rooms for those who do not need assistance while changing clothes.

The changing rooms are all located near the entrance to Morgan’s Inspiration Island.

In keeping with the Morgan’s Wonderland mission of inclusion and the desire to enable everyone to play, Morgan’s Inspiration Island is like a tropical-island paradise with colorful splash pads, the River Boat Adventure ride and revolutionary waterproof wheelchairs.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island also provides three types of waterproof wheelchairs in a variety of heights and sizes to satisfy your unique needs.

To learn more, click or tap here.