You can put anything in a burrito! Monster burritos with endless options

Chilito’s Express in Boerne serves up mouth-watering burritos for breakfast & lunch

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO – Huge burritos for breakfast and lunch? Yes, please!

Al Maldonado, owner of Chilito’s Express LLC in Boerne, shares what makes his restaurant’s huge burritos so unique. Anything goes when it comes to burritos, and he loads them up with a variety of fillings.

Check out the video above for breakfast and snack burrito ideas, and watch the video below for monster lunch and dinner burritos.

The restaurant now ships its gourmet tamales nationwide and caters for events. For more information, visit Chilito’s Express LLC’s website.

You can put anything in a burrito! Monster burritos with endless options | SA Live | KSAT 12
You can put anything in a burrito! Monster burritos with endless options | SA Live | KSAT 12

