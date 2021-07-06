Try it Tuesday: Learn the benefits of a Digital Vehicle Inspection

Try it Tuesday: Learn what a Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) is with Mike | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ever wonder what exactly mechanics are looking for under the hood of your car when you go in for an inspection?

In this Try it Tuesday, Mike Osterhage from “SA Live” stopped by Caliber Auto Care to see some new technology these auto experts are using for the Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) to go more smoothly.

What is a Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI)?

Like your regular state vehicle inspection, a digital vehicle inspection process is no different. Certified technicians will check your fluid levels, brakes, wheel alignments, exhaust system and more to ensure a safe ride.

The only difference is, you get to see what we do as we do it with digital updates. Digital inspections educate and keep you in the know.

In the DVI, there will be pictures of all the safety and maintenance items, so you can see what the inspector sees.

Some benefits of Digital Vehicle Inspections include:

Getting updates gives you more confidence during the repair process.

Being informed along the way helps you make the best decision for you and your family.

Allowing experts to recommend repair solutions based on the latest condition of your car.

A digital report gives you proof for your records now and down the road.

“What’s really cool is, no matter what service you have performed, we do this Digital Vehicle Inspection at no charge,” said Nathan Pruski, Vice President, Field Administration for Caliber Auto Care.

Ad

Below are some things you can expect from your visit to any local Caliber Auto Care:

Guests will be greeted by one of the team members promptly after pulling up, all services include a thorough courtesy inspection and free Digital Vehicle Inspection report, complete with photos of the vehicle.

Customer satisfaction is guaranteed, and there is complimentary Starbucks coffee in the waiting room.

To learn about Caliber Auto Care Independence Day promos, watch the segment above or click here.

Caliber Auto Care said it believes in building trust through transparency.