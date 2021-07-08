Popular San Antonio family-owned and operated Tex-Mex chain expands to Alamo Heights area

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Trying to find a budget-friendly meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner for the whole family?

Las Palapas is celebrating its 40th birthday with roll-back pricing from 1981, where you can find specials on select days with 69-cent tacos, $2.99 enchiladas and chicken flauta plates for $4.29.

To keep up with the roll-back pricing deals on Mondays and Wednesdays, follow Las Palapas on Facebook @MyLasPalapas.

There are even Taco Tuesday deals to look out for. Also, keep an eye out for exclusive opening specials at the new Austin Highway location happening for a limited time with 40-cent tacos and $1.99 margaritas.

New on the menu is Las Palapas’ very own 10-ounce ribeye and two cheese enchiladas. Traditional menu items include more than 12 types of breakfast tacos, a huevos rancheros plate, taco salad, chicken tortilla soup, bean and cheese nachos, beef fajita plate, cheese enchiladas, burritos, sopes, shrimp-stuffed avocados and tres leches, flan or chocolate cake for dessert.

“We are located right by Alamo Heights in Terrell Hills, and looking forward to serving the community in this area,” said Brad Peak, CAO for Las Palapas.

Las Palapas currently has 17 San Antonio locations, two locations in New Braunfels and a brand-new restaurant in College Station. The franchise is also planning on expanding to Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi.

Margaritas are available to-go for adults in Chamoy; Truly hard seltzer, strawberry, mango and lime at the Austin Highway, Hausman, Leon Springs, Thousands Oaks, New Braunfels, TPC Parkway, SE Military, Portranco, Babcock, 281/1604, Castle Hills, College Station, Evers and Alamo Ranch locations.

To order online from Las Palapas, click or tap here.