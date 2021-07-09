DIY: Learn how to make this really cool ‘sock-topus’ with the kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for something to do around the house with the kids?

In the DIY video above, SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski shows you how to make a sock-topus, as well as how to discover ways to recycle household items. The activity is great for kids aged 0 to 4.

If you want to get out of the house, The DoSeum’s Voyage to the Deep traveling exhibit gives kids a chance to venture through the world below the waves. It includes the octopus’ garden, with its giant clamshell, and a giant squid to slide down before wandering through the maze of seaweed in the kelp forest.

Items you’ll need for the sock-topus:

One Sock (crew length)

Poly-fill or cotton filling

Zip tie (one per sock-topus)

Glue

Marker

Scissors

Optional: Googly eyes, ribbons and other materials to decorate your sock-topus

Follow the steps below in the PDF to make your very own sock-topus.

Want to show off your sock-topus? Tag @TheDoSeum on Facebook or Instagram and use #DoSeumAtHome.

The DoSeum will be offering free family nights on the first Tuesday of every month.

Ad

To learn more about The DoSeum, click here.