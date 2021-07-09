DIY: Learn how to make this really cool ‘sock-topus’ with the kids

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for something to do around the house with the kids?
In the DIY video above, SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski shows you how to make a sock-topus, as well as how to discover ways to recycle household items. The activity is great for kids aged 0 to 4.
If you want to get out of the house, The DoSeum’s Voyage to the Deep traveling exhibit gives kids a chance to venture through the world below the waves. It includes the octopus’ garden, with its giant clamshell, and a giant squid to slide down before wandering through the maze of seaweed in the kelp forest.
Items you’ll need for the sock-topus:
- One Sock (crew length)
- Poly-fill or cotton filling
- Zip tie (one per sock-topus)
- Glue
- Marker
- Scissors
- Optional: Googly eyes, ribbons and other materials to decorate your sock-topus
Follow the steps below in the PDF to make your very own sock-topus.
The DoSeum - How to make a sock-topus by Kiersten on Scribd
Want to show off your sock-topus? Tag @TheDoSeum on Facebook or Instagram and use #DoSeumAtHome.
The DoSeum will be offering free family nights on the first Tuesday of every month.
To learn more about The DoSeum, click here.