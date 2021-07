Get ready for burger and fries! We give P. Terry's a try | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Popular Austin burger joint, P. Terry’s, has finally made its way to San Antonio.

Founder Patrick Terry grew up always wanting his own burger joint, but he said he could only do it if he promised his wife, Kathy Terry, that the food they would produce would be all-natural.

While P. Terry’s is known for burgers and fries, it does have other favorites on the menu.

Watch the video above to learn more about P. Terry’s and check out the burger stand’s website for more information.