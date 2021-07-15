Enrolling now: Pre-K program in SA offering free schooling for qualified students this fall

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you been considering enrolling your child in pre-kindergarten?

Pre-K 4 SA is welcoming back teachers, families and children at full capacity for in-person learning this fall.

The program is open for pre-K enrollment for its 2021-22 school year at its four model education centers, in addition to its replication site, Gardendale Early Learning Program, which teaches children in pre-K through second grade.

Pre-K 4 SA is free for qualifying students and also accepts tuition-paying students.

The application process serves families of 4-year-olds across San Antonio on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-K 4 SA is open to any child in San Antonio who is 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

“We know that young children learn best through play and interaction with other children, when engaged with master teachers who are trained in high-quality early learning curriculum and instruction,” said a representative for Pre-K 4 SA. “We will maintain some of the same protocols such as the convenience of curbside drop-off and pick-up, but we will welcome parents and visitors back into our centers.”

Parents of eligible students can apply online by completing the entire application process or by calling the enrollment hotline.

Children who live in partner school districts are eligible, even if that residence lies outside the San Antonio city limits.

The program offers a comprehensive early childhood initiative aimed at changing the education and workforce trajectory of San Antonio in one generation through high-quality pre-kindergarten education.

A community impact study released in 2019 by the Urban Education Institute at the University of Texas at San Antonio evaluated the impact of Pre-K 4 SA on social and academic outcomes over time.

On average, students enrolled in Pre-K 4 SA’s initial class had stronger STAAR exam scores on third-grade reading and math, better attendance, and less need for special education services than students who did not participate in public pre-kindergarten.

Pre-K 4 SA is offering a variety of events in order for families to engage in fun and educational play this summer. At these events hosted across the city, families can meet Pre-K 4 SA staff and other families, and learn more about the high-quality early learning curriculum, programs and resources. A full calendar of events is listed on the website here.

The schools will continue some safety and wellness protocols to support the year-round health of its students, families and staff.