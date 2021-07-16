Mostly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 16, 2021

Local Judo Olympian, Pinch Boil House, Get Fit Friday boxing workout, magical comedy + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Comedy and magic this weekend with David Kovac at The Magicians Agency Theatre.
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., magic and laughter, a local Judo Olympian, Southeast Asian summer seafood, a Get Fit Friday boxing workout and more.

Love magic? So do we! Magician and funnyman David Kovac is performing at The Magicians Agency Theatre this weekend. He’s visiting from Hollywood’s Magic Castle. Use the promo code “SALIVE” to get 10% off tickets to his San Antonio performances when you buy them online at this website.

Jen is introducing us to Nina Cutro-Kelly, the local Judo champ who’s headed to the Olympics. Universal Judo is where she trains.

Pinch Boil House joins us with tasty Southeast Asian food to enjoy this summer. That sesame smell is amazing and we can’t wait to share it with you!

It’s Get Fit Friday and Joseph Brooks with Next Level Personal Training shares a boxing workout with us that you can do at home.

Plus, a Texas Eats preview with Chicago Hot Dogs. Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

