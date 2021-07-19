As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 19, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re bringing circus acrobatics to your living room! Plus, summer grilling tips, a speedy tortoise, patriotic treats and more.

The performers from Aqua Acro are showing Jen and Fiona the ropes. They’re going to share an acrobatics lesson and do a performance for our fans at home. You can learn more about their classes and entertainment here.

What's your hidden talent?

You won’t believe how fast this tortoise can move! Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue will introduce us to some unusual pets and talk about their adoptable animals.

Piggy’s Bakery makes amazing cakes, and we’re going to share them with you, along with some easy red, white and blue treats you can make at home.

Fire up the grill - Davila’s BBQ in Seguin is giving us steak grilling tips from the pit, and we’re making easy pork sliders with More Momma!

The Solis Brothers are coming out with a new EP and they’re playing new songs for us today on the show! Learn more about this local band here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.