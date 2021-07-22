This hiring event on Saturday seeks to fill 300 positions | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for a job?

ResourceMFG is hosting a job fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in hopes of hiring employees to work at Toyota Texas.

There are 300 positions to fill, and the company will offer a starting pay of $18.65/hour.

ResourceMFG offers bonuses twice a year, pay increases every six months, a hot-lunch cafe and an on-campus fitness center for employees.

“Our employee base is diverse, our production team members are men and women from a variety of different backgrounds and work experience,” said a representative for ResourceMFG.

While working for ResourceMFG at Toyota, employees receive five days of paid time off, nine paid holidays, and they’re paid for nine days each year while the worksite is shut down for maintenance. Employees have access to on-campus dental and medical care clinics.

At the event, there will be hourly door prizes for job seekers, including gift cards and branded merchandise.

Ad

The job fair will be held in the TOYOTA Visitor & Education Center at 1 Lone Star Pass, San Antonio TX, 78206. Guests will need to enter through the South Gate entrance. To learn more, click or tap here.