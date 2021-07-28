This new sports program is designed to fit the needs of individuals with any abilities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to experience a summer adventure like no other?

If you are looking for an inclusive, family-friendly atmosphere, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is now open and is a perfect spot where anyone and everyone can play sports.

The new addition to the park is an ultra-accessible complex that offers fitness and fun for athletes of all ages and all abilities.

There are 30 different possibilities of sports that are offered within Morgan’s Wonderland Sports. The doors are open to athletes to participate in sports and recreation.

Everybody of all ages and ability levels is welcome. The complex has pickleball, tennis, softball, basketball, volleyball and, perhaps something new to most: disco cornhole.

The facility can be rented out for large groups that would like the space for a fundraiser, tournament or concerts.

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is located just past the bridge and around the bend from Morgan’s Inspiration Island.

Ad

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is open Tuesday through Saturday. If you have a disability, you get in for free, as well as any child who is accompanying you.

In the military? Ask about discounts that are available to you.

To learn more, click or tap here.