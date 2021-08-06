Make-ahead meals: 1 brisket, 3 delicious dinners

SAN ANTONIO – Mouth-watering brisket is a Texas staple and at Davila’s BBQ in Seguin you can enjoy that and all your Tex-Mex BBQ favorites.

“It’s classic old-school butcher block BBQ. We make everything from our rubs to our sauces,” pitmaster Adrian Davila said. “We’ve been doing that for 65 years my grandfather started it and my father and I help operate it.”

The tip for Adrian’s brisket is his “low and slow” process for 14 hours, using his family recipe Davila’s rub.

“The rub is my grandfather’s recipe and we’ve used it for over 60 years and you can find it at H-E-B,” Davila said.I

If you make a brisket at home and want some “leftover” meal ideas, Adrian recommends:

• Loaded baked potatoes topped with brisket

• Brisket Bolognese

• brisket mac n’ cheese casserole

You can visit Davila’s BBQ Tuesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are located at 418 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin. Click here to follow them on Instagram.