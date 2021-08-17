Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

The “Cattery” is the “purr”fect stop to find a feline friend

The Animal Defense League gives SA Live a tour of their cat house and shares a back-to-school adoption special

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIOThe Animal Defense League of San Antonio is kicking off the school year with a special deal: all adoption fees waived from now through Sunday, August 22 with a donation of any amount towards their medical program.

“This includes all of our cats and dogs,” Development and Marketing Manager with the Animal Defense League of San Antonio Michelle Thorson said.

The Nacogdoches location sits on 12-acres and if you’re looking to find a feline friend, you can stop by their “Cattery” house which features four rooms: “Phat Camp,” “The Kittery,” “Teen Room” and more.

The ADL is currently in need of cat toys, puppy pads for fosters, and canned wet food. They are located at 11300 Nacogdoches Rd. and their Paul Jolly Center is located at 210 Tuleta Dr., across from the San Antonio Zoo. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

