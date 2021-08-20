This popular Mexican restaurant is rolling back some menu items to 1981 prices

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Is it safe to say there’s a good portion of us who absolutely love tacos and margaritas?

If you said yes, you’ve probably visited Las Palapas a time or two, and the restaurant chain just opened its largest location on the far north side at 1604 and O’Connor Road. It sits at 6,000 square feet, with a large bar, patio and double drive-thru.

Las Palapas, as you might know, is budget-friendly, and it serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. And as it celebrates its 40th year in business, it is rolling back some menu items to prices from 1981, the year it opened.

Here are a couple of specials the new location will have for customers, beginning Monday:

Drive-thru:

Breakfast tacos for 40 cents a taco, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The tacos include bean and cheese, bacon and egg, chorizo and egg, potato and egg, and sausage and egg. *Limit of 10 tacos per order.

Margarita (12 ounces) for $1.99

Dine in:

Huevos Rancheros plate for $4.99, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chicken fajita plate for $4.99, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The specials mentioned above will run from Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27.

As Las Palapas celebrates its 40th birthday this year with roll-back pricing from 1981, there will be other specials on select days, such as 69-cent tacos, $2.99 enchiladas and chicken flauta plates for $4.29.

To keep up with the roll-back pricing deals on Mondays and Wednesdays, follow Las Palapas on Facebook @MyLasPalapas.

The Las Palapas O’Connor location is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Las Palapas currently has 19 San Antonio locations, two in New Braunfels and a brand new restaurant in College Station. The franchise is also planning on expanding to Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi.

Margaritas are available to go for adults in Chamoy, Truly hard seltzer, strawberry, mango and lime at the Austin Highway, Hausman, Leon Springs, Thousands Oaks, New Braunfels, TPC Parkway, SE Military, Portranco, Babcock, 281/1604, Castle Hills, College Station, Evers and Alamo Ranch locations.

To see the full food and cocktail menu, or to order online from Las Palapas, click or tap here.