Locally owned and operated medical group to open new location on North West San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a new primary care physician?

Gonzaba Medical Group, locally owned, operated and physician-led focuses directly on patient care. The new location will be at Hillcrest Medical Center, 1499 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78228. This location is not open yet.

“We’re growing to better accommodate our patient base and to continue delivering the best senior care in San Antonio,” said Francisco Gonzaba, director of business operations. “With that, we’re opening up a new location on Hillcrest and Bandera to complement our other location about a mile and a half away on Woodlawn in Bandera. And we’re extremely excited about that.”

According to Gonzaba Medical Group, the practice was voted the #1 Best General Practice Doctor in San Antonio in 2021 and its Urgent Care Center came in at #3 for Best Urgent Care in San Antonio.

“The patient is at the center of everything that we do and therefore we don’t treat them like another,” Gonzaba said. “No, we don’t overpromise and under deliver. All services are managed under one roof and it really has been proven to show better outcomes for patients.”

For those who may be looking for personalized, coordinated care, Gonzaba Medical Group has been serving the San Antonio community with premier senior care for 60 years.

The medical group offers grocery giveaways for seniors, Zumba classes, free technology training, coordinated care, in-house specialty care and in-house imaging services. Follow the Gonzaba Medical Facebook page for event updates. To learn more, click or tap here.