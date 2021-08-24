Special Olympics Texas annual Summer Games in need of volunteers for event happening in September

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Special Olympics Texas’ (SOTX) annual Summer Games will once again be held in San Antonio.

These games are hosted by Morgan’s Wonderland, and it’s all free and open to the public -- but they need volunteers.

The four-day event is SOTX’s largest competition of the year.

Special Olympics Texas is a privately funded nonprofit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect, the group said.

Typically, the Summer Games competition is held in the month of May, but due to COVID-19, the group had to push back its state competition to Sept. 19-22.

“This will be a time where our athletes can come out from across the state and compete in cycling, tennis, soccer and track and field,” said Jalen Lewis, South Region associate executive director. “Although typically our competition is held in May, this doesn’t change how our athletes feel about state games. They’re more excited than ever.”

SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.

“Morgan’s Wonderland and Special Olympics have a like-minded vision, and that’s a vision of inclusion,” Lewis said. “No matter what your ability or disability is, no matter your age, no matter your gender, we accept of both organizations do a great job of being involved in the community, making the public aware that inclusion is important for society as a whole.”

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is open Tuesday through Saturday. If you have a disability, you get in for free, as well as any child who is accompanying you. In the military? Ask about discounts that are available to you.

To learn more about Special Olympics Texas summer games at Morgan’s Wonderland and volunteering opportunities, click or tap here.