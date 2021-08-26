Have concerns about paying your CPS Energy bill? Advisors are available to answer questions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Electricity disconnects are coming back this year, but CPS Energy customers don’t have to be disconnected.

CPS Energy has connected its customers to more than $32 million in payment assistance, the company said, and they’re ready to help you, too.

Deanna Hardwick, vice president of customer success at CPS Energy, explained some of the options offered to customers.

“We knew at the beginning of the pandemic that there were going to be things that people needed to be able to focus on that weren’t related to their utility bills,” Hardwick said. “Back in March of 2020, we did suspend disconnects. It’s been about a year and a half -- and starting September 1 of this year, we will begin our normal operations, starting with large and industrial commercial customers. Those customers will be eligible for disconnect. And then for our residential customers who haven’t paid their bill, set up any type of payment arrangement, made any type of payment in a year and haven’t responded to any of our outreach efforts, (they) will be at risk of being disconnected starting October 1.”

Ad

If you have any concerns about being able to pay your bill, CPS Energy advisers will help connect you with the right resources, Hardwick said.

For customers managing to use a little less energy, CPS Energy rebates are available.

“We are probably one of the few companies or only companies that will do business with that -- will not only ask, but offer some type of rebate to use less of our products. We do have a number of different rebates or programs that can help people save energy,” Hardwick said.

To learn more about rebates, visit cpsenergy.com/rebates for a list of different programs that CPS Energy offers its customers.

High-energy demand days

CPS Energy has been notifying viewers of high-energy demand days.

These ask for customers to make the choice to conserve energy, especially during the high-demand hours of 2-7 p.m.

Here are some simple things you can do in your home:

Ad

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Bump it up a little more if you are leaving home.

Maintain your air conditioning unit with seasonal tune-ups and change filters monthly during the hot summer months.

Use fans and point them in your direction to feel 4-6 degrees cooler. Set ceiling fans to run counter-clockwise in the summer.

Lower window shades and blinds when they are in direct sunlight.

Avoid using large appliances like ovens and clothes dryers. Cook outdoors on a grill and line dry your clothes when you can.

CPS Energy experts can talk you through their payment plan options and assist you with a strategy to catch up on missed payments and bring your account current if you are behind.

“We strongly encourage customers who have past-due bills to reach out to us as soon as possible so that we can work with them to find bill assistance or a payment plan that works for them,” CPS Energy said.

The group can also help you determine if you qualify for Assistance Programs that are available to supplement utility bill payments for qualified participants. If you experience financial hardship and need payment assistance, CPS Energy urges you to call 210-353-2222 or visit cpsenergy.com/assistance to set up a payment plan.