SA Live's Jen Tobias-Struski learns the art pf pottery and gets up close with the firing process at Roadrunner Ceramics

SAN ANTONIO – Roadrunner Ceramics is molding creativity at their shop off 12747 Cimarron Path, Suite 116.

They plan to have a big pottery sale in November.

The retail store specializes in ceramics and pottery. They sell moist clay, glazes, kilns, wheels, tools, raw materials, and offer classes and workshops for children age 5 and older and adults.

Click here for more information about classes and workshops.